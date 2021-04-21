The Mortgage Lender expands team following Shawbrook acquisition

"We’ve started 2021 with increased market share in buy-to-let and residential lending and in a strong position to invest in our team and create job opportunities."

The Mortgage Lender has expanded its team to 150 and announced further job creation plans following its acquisition by Shawbrook Bank earlier this year.

Eight additional new starters joined the team in April, with a further ten new roles in the pipeline.

Leading the expansion of its real life product range will be Steve Griffiths, who joined The Mortgage Lender as sales director in 2019. He has now added product to his remit, becoming sales and product director.

Jane-Anne Baxter joins as a customer service team leader, supported by Andrew West, Dale Cairns, Aamna Sadhuff and Kira Geraghty as customer support officers.

John Simmons becomes head of customer support and recoveries, reporting into mortgage operations director, Scott Callaghan. While Ray McColgan has been named as underwriting team leader.

Additionally, Brian Duncan has been appointed as MI analyst, while Kathryn Graham and Katie Duncan will take roles within the administration teams.

Chief executive, Peter Beaumont, said: “I’m delighted to welcome so many experienced people to the team.

“When the pandemic first hit, no one knew where we would be in a year’s time. I’m incredibly proud we’ve started 2021 with increased market share in buy-to-let and residential lending and in a strong position to invest in our team and create job opportunities.

“The backing of Shawbrook Bank allows us to build on our success as an originator in the specialist intermediary only mortgage market. It provides the strength of a retail funded bank to support our buy to let and residential propositions and will enable us to expand our product range in the future.”