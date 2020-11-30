FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

The Mortgage Lender joins full Primis panel

Rozi Jones
|
30th November 2020
Steve Griffiths TML
"We are looking forward to working closely with Primis advisers to help them and their clients benefit from our real life approach to buy-to-let rates and criteria."

The Mortgage Lender has joined the full Primis panel, giving an additional 450 advisers access to its specialist buy-to-let mortgage products.

Vikki Jefferies, proposition director at Primis said: “The buy-to-let market remains a key focus for us as we continue to support advisers and their landlord clients, particularly amid the current uncertainty.

“Providing our brokers with access to a wider range of products and criteria for property investors will better enable them to excel in this area of the market and strengthen their overall proposition. With the added support of today’s partnership, we look forward to seeing the results our advisers achieve for their landlord clients over the coming months.”

Steve Griffiths, sales director at The Mortgage Lender, added: “We are looking forward to working closely with Primis advisers to help them and their clients benefit from our real life approach to buy-to-let rates and criteria.

“It’s been a challenging year for everyone involved in the mortgage industry and adding new distribution partners of the calibre of Primis is exciting, particularly as we look to the future and our lending plans for 2021.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.