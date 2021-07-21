FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

The Mortgage Lender launches holiday and short term lets product

Rozi Jones
|
21st July 2021
The Mortgage Lender has expanded its buy-to-let range with the launch of a holiday and short term lets product.

The product is available to the whole of the market for individual landlords and limited companies with a minimum of one buy-to-let property in their current portfolio for 12 months.

Rates start at 3.67% for a two-year fixed rate at 4.16% for a five-year fix at 75% LTV.

The new product is available for purchase and remortgage with a maximum loan value of £1,000,000. There are no minimum income restrictions, lending is based on a sustainable AST figure and affordability available from 125% of payrate for a five-year fix.

Steve Griffiths, sales and product director at The Mortgage Lender, said: “The holiday and short term rental market in the UK has been particularly buoyant for a number of years, but especially so since the pandemic cancelled a lot of people’s plans for holidays abroad.

“For established landlords and investors this segment of the market provides an attractive route to diversifying their property portfolios.”

