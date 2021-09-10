The Mortgage Lender launches limited edition HMO products

"Our limited edition buy-to-let products are designed to make it easier for brokers and landlords to refinance and add to their portfolios."

The Mortgage Lender has cut the cost of its limited edition buy-to let-products and extended the range by adding HMOs and multi-unit blocks to its limited edition proposition.

A five-year limited edition product at 75% LTV for individual and limited company applicants is down from 3.31% to 3.20% and a new five-year fixed HMO/MUB product has an initial rate of 3.58% at 75% LTV.

Limited edition products are available to the whole of market for purchase and remortgage and offer a reduced completion fee of 1%, standard valuation fees and a £150 application fee.

Earlier in the summer, TML added a raft of new 80% LTV products to its core buy-to-let range and reduced its minimum loan value to £25,001.

Steve Griffiths, sales and product director at TML, said: “Our limited edition buy-to-let products are designed to make it easier for brokers and landlords to refinance and add to their portfolios.

“Adding HMO and MUB properties to the mix gives landlords looking to purchase or remortgage those buildings access to competitive five-year rates and reduced completion fees, bringing down the overall cost of refinancing or purchasing while allowing them to leverage by borrowing up to 75% loan to value.”