The Mortgage Lender launches special buy-to-let tranche

The Mortgage Lender has released a limited edition £30m five-year fixed rate buy-to-let tranche with rates starting from 3.49% at 70% LTV.

It has also launched a mini MUB product for blocks of two units with a minimum loan of £150,000 and a five-year initial fixed rate of 3.74% at 75% LTV.

The special edition and mini MUB products are whole of market for purchase or remortgage and available to individuals and limited company applicants with a 1.5% completion fee and a £150 application fee.

Exclusive introducer partners also have access to a new five-year fix large loan product for mortgages between £500,000 and £750,000 with an initial rate of 3.48% at 65% LTV and a reduced completion fee of 0.5%.

Steve Griffiths, sales director at The Mortgage Lender, said: “This is the first time The Mortgage Lender has launched a special buy-to-let tranche and we’re delighted to have been able to do so with a top quartile rate.

“All of the changes to our products provide competitive criteria and rates for niche segments of the buy-to-let market and have been developed alongside our broker partners who have told us what they and landlords want.”