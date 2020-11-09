FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

The Mortgage Lender launches special buy-to-let tranche

Rozi Jones
|
9th November 2020
Steve Griffiths TML
The Mortgage Lender has released a limited edition £30m five-year fixed rate buy-to-let tranche with rates starting from 3.49% at 70% LTV.

It has also launched a mini MUB product for blocks of two units with a minimum loan of £150,000 and a five-year initial fixed rate of 3.74% at 75% LTV.

The special edition and mini MUB products are whole of market for purchase or remortgage and available to individuals and limited company applicants with a 1.5% completion fee and a £150 application fee.

Exclusive introducer partners also have access to a new five-year fix large loan product for mortgages between £500,000 and £750,000 with an initial rate of 3.48% at 65% LTV and a reduced completion fee of 0.5%.

Steve Griffiths, sales director at The Mortgage Lender, said: “This is the first time The Mortgage Lender has launched a special buy-to-let tranche and we’re delighted to have been able to do so with a top quartile rate.

“All of the changes to our products provide competitive criteria and rates for niche segments of the buy-to-let market and have been developed alongside our broker partners who have told us what they and landlords want.”

Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

