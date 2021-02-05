The Moving Hub launches biometric facial ID checks

"New ways of working have been forced onto all of us and none more so than the mortgage broker community"

Conveyancing platform and case management system, The Moving Hub, has launched biometric facial ID checks alongside its standard anti-money laundering checks.

This function is fully white labelled for all The Moving Hub users and is charged depending on usage per month. In addition, the service is compliant with the global standard for managing information security, ISO/IEC 27001, so all details are protected at the highest level.

The Moving Hub is a conveyancing platform designed to help introducers such as mortgage intermediaries, financial advisers and estate agents connect to one of the largest panels of vetted solicitors across England and Wales. It was the first conveyancing platform to offer referral fees up front rather than on completion and is the first to consider the case capacity of each solicitor on the network so as not to overload and affect the quality of service.

Peter Joseph, CEO at The Moving Hub, commented: “New ways of working have been forced onto all of us and none more so than the mortgage broker community, so providing a secure method of providing ID alongside anti-money laundering checks allows them to obtain this from clients quickly and easily.

"At The Moving Hub, we are always keen to remove barriers for our users, so that they can help more customers and hopefully write more business as a result. This new functionality will also enable them to work with customers nationwide with no geographic restrictions, which will undoubtedly provide invaluable post pandemic too.”