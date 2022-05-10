FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
The Nottingham adds new 5-year fixed rate mortgages

The Nottingham has released a range of new five-year fixed rate mortgages, it announced today.

10th May 2022
They are available at 90% and 95% LTV, and cashback options (purchase only) are included.

At 90%, the rates are 2.79% without cashback or 2.89% with £500 cashback; at 95%, the rate is 2.98% without cashback and for purchases only, 3.05% with £300 cashback.

The lender previously included booking and arrangement fees on some 90% and 95% LTV five-year fixed mortgages, however the new products are fee-free. 

The Nottingham’s head of mortgage product, Christie Cook, said:

“A week ago we introduced new two-year residential mortgages and are quickly following that up with a refreshed five-year fixed offering.

“It’s important that as well as having competitive rates we offer good choice for people, whatever their property aims. To that end we are delighted to launch a product range that provides options for those looking to fix rates for five years.”

