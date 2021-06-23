The Nottingham adds three-year fixes to buy-to-let range

"Reinventing our range of mortgages is a key priority and the introduction of the three-year fixed buy-to-let product is the latest example of that."

The Nottingham has revamped its buy-to-let range, including the introduction of a new three-year fixed 75% LTV mortgage at 1.95%.

As well as entering the three-year buy-to-let market, the Society has also launched a new 65% LTV two-year fixed rate at 1.75%. Both products come with fees of £999.

Additionally, the Nottingham has reduced existing rates by up to 10bps.

A two-year fixed rate at 75% LTV has been lowered from 1.97% to 1.87% with a £999 fee.

Five-year fixed rates have been cut to 1.95% at 65% LTV and 2.02% at 75% LTV, both with a £1,999 fee.

The Nottingham’s head of intermediary sales, Nikki Warren-Dean, said: “Reinventing our range of mortgages is a key priority and the introduction of the three-year fixed buy-to-let product is the latest example of that.

“In addition to that our latest rate reductions are a result of us constantly reviewing rates and listening to broker feedback to fully understand what they and their clients are looking for.”