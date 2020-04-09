The Nottingham appoints BDM for the North

"The world in which we live and work has changed so much so that to begin with I’ll be working from a mobile and laptop, as most people are at the moment."

The Nottingham For Intermediaries has appointed Janet Frame as a BDM for the North region.

Janet, who has held financial services roles for over 35 years, says she is keen to support brokers using technology to build relationships whilst she is based at home, something she has been doing since taking up the role at the start of April.

Janet has held previous roles at Halifax, GE Money, Masthaven Bank and Kensington Mortgages.

In her new role, she will cover the North region everywhere from Preston to Carlisle and Hull to Newcastle.

Janet said: “I’m really excited to be part of The Nottingham’s team as it brings me full circle back to the building society world in which I previously worked for over a decade with the Halifax.

“Between accepting the role and taking it up the world in which we live and work has changed so much so that to begin with I’ll be working from a mobile and laptop, as most people are at the moment.

“But that hasn’t dampened my determination to keep in contact with those brokers I already know and to introduce myself to the ones I don’t. One of the reasons I took the job is because I know The Nottingham is passionate about supporting brokers, and I want to play my part in doing that.

“Another factor that appealed was the wide product range the society offers. There’s lots more to take to brokers, many of whom have themselves had to diversify, than a specialist lender would be able to and that increases the chances of a mortgage for their clients.”

The Nottingham’s head of intermediary sales, Nikki Warren-Dean, added: “Janet brings a wealth of experience to the role. She understands brokers and the key role a BDM has in supporting them. We are delighted to have her on board and wish her every success.”