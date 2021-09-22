The Nottingham cuts high-LTV rates by up to 45bps

"When it comes to our ongoing repricing, or the addition of new products, we are committed to our reinvention being achieved by staying close to the market and listening to broker feedback"

The Nottingham has announced further price reductions across its range of two and five-year fixed residential products.

Amongst the changes is a fee-free 95% LTV five-year fixed mortgage which has been reduced by 29bps to 3.20%.

90% LTV five-year fixed rates have been reduced to 3.00% with a £999 fee or 3.20% fee-free.

Two-year fixed rates have reduced from 2.25% to 2.00% at 85% LTV and from 2.75% to 2.35% at 90% LTV, both fee-free.

As well as the rate changes, The Nottingham has also introduced a new product – a 90% LTV two-year fix at 2.05% with £999 fees.

All of the reduced products, which are available for purchase or remortgage, include a free basic valuation, free standard legal fees for remortgages and descending early repayment charges.

The Nottingham’s head of intermediary sales, Nikki Warren-Dean, said: “Whether people are looking to purchase or remortgage, these latest rate reductions offer competitively priced choice.

“Nothing stays the same for long in this highly competitive marketplace. When it comes to our ongoing repricing, or the addition of new products, we are committed to our reinvention being achieved by staying close to the market and listening to broker feedback about what their clients are looking for.”