The Nottingham expands limited company buy-to-let range

The Nottingham has launched a new 65% LTV limited company buy-to-let range.

The building society has announced four fixed rate mortgages, all with a free valuation.

Two-year fixed products priced at 3.10% with a £999 fee and 3.40% fee-free, while five-year offerings start at 3.30% with a fee and 3.50% with no fee.

Head of intermediary sales, Nikki Warren-Dean, said: “We’re pleased to introduce such competitive products to landlords who want to put down bigger deposits.

“We aim to keep developing our mortgage products so they provide choice and cater for all, which fits with The Nottingham’s ethos of helping as many people as possible have a roof over their heads.”