Mortgages

The Nottingham re-enters 95% LTV market

Rozi Jones
|
6th May 2021
Nottingham
"A year on from last lending at 95% LTV we are pleased to have this product available, and hope it appeals to first-time buyers with a lower deposit looking to get on the property ladder."

The Nottingham has re-entered the 95% LTV residential lending market.

The building society has launched a five-year fixed rate product at 4.10% with no fees.

The Nottingham has also extended its residential range by introducing a group of discount products for those with larger deposits and an 80% LTV two-year fixed remortgage option.

The Nottingham’s head of intermediary sales, Nikki Warren-Dean, said: “A year on from last lending at 95% LTV we are pleased to have this product available, and hope it appeals to first-time buyers with a lower deposit looking to get on the property ladder.

“We’re expecting this product to be popular so our message to brokers is to submit well packaged cases to us as soon as possible.

“No matter who the lender is product ranges can change at relatively short notice, particularly in the current climate, so we would encourage brokers who have an accepted Decision in Principle to submit a full application at their earliest convenience.”

