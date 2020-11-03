The Nottingham re-enters mortgage market

"We are happy to have mortgages available again following the temporary break, which acted as a positive opportunity to work through the unprecedented level of applications."

The Nottingham has reintroduced a range of mortgages after temporarily withdrawing its products in late September to manage application levels.

The building society has returned to the marketplace with a range of fixed rate and discount residential, buy-to-let, limited company buy-to-let and self-build products.

To maintain the service levels going forward, the building society will be offering its mortgages via a limited distribution of 12 networks and large firms.

The Nottingham’s head of intermediary sales, Nikki Warren-Dean, said: “We are happy to have mortgages available again following the temporary break, which acted as a positive opportunity to work through the unprecedented level of applications.

“We can assure all brokers that this is structured in a way that eases us back into the marketplace in a measured way to ensure we can maintain our high levels of service. We hope to be able to open up distribution to our entire broker network in the very near future.”