The Progressive Building Society joins Knowledge Bank

The Progressive Building Society has added its criteria to the Knowledge Bank platform.

Progressive Building Society is Northern Ireland’s largest locally owned financial institution with 11 branches across the region. The Society offers a range of mortgage products to suit individual customers, such as first-time buyer, home mover, self-build and foreign currency mortgages.

Knowledge Bank now holds the full criteria of over 200 lenders and has over 100,000 individual pieces of criteria.

Graeme Norris, regional manager at Progressive Building Society, said: “We are delighted to announce this new partnership with Knowledge Bank. Our brokers know that we are always happy to discuss those not so straightforward cases, and Knowledge Bank will provide an additional source of information for them.”

Nicola Firth, CEO and founder of Knowledge Bank, added: "Since launching three years ago, it was always our vision to not only cover all aspects of lending that a broker may need to offer to their customers, but also to offer lenders a vehicle to showcase their various lending propositions to brokers throughout the UK. We welcome The Progressive Building Society to our platform and look forward to working with them in the months and years ahead."