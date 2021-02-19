The Right DA Club announces rebrand and improved compliance packages

"I feel our new compliance packages really accentuate what directly authorised members are looking for when considering going directly authorised, or looking for a new club."

The Right DA Club has announced a brand relaunch with the promotion of a new website, alongside new and improved compliance packages.

The improved website includes a comprehensive list of its services, a dedicated section on compliance support, and coverage of its ancillary services, as well as an overview of their team and access to their adviser hub.

Alongside the launch of a new website, a core focus of the relaunch is around its updated compliance off-the-shelf packages which are ready for directly authorised members to use upon joining The Right DA Club. The packages titled ‘DA Club Membership’ and ‘DA Club Plus+’ have been created to ensure members are able meet all of their regulatory requirements, whilst also allowing individual service add-ons which can be bought as a one off or in order to create bespoke packages.

The Right DA Club recently welcomed Jack Norrey as a directly authorised manager and Michael O'Brien as a national account manager, who will now act as key contacts for members of the club.

Martin Wilson, CEO at The Right DA Club, said: “As we’re in a new year and The Right DA Club continues to experience growth in our team and our members, it only makes sense to take considerable steps to ensure our brand reflects our position as a leading club for our members, and those wishing to take the leap to become directly authorised.

"Our DA club members have access to comprehensive compliance support provided by a team of financial services experts, and as result I feel our new compliance packages really accentuate what directly authorised members are looking for when considering going directly authorised, or looking for a new club.

"With the appointment of our dedicated staff, we expect a reinvigorated and reimagined approach to our directly authorised members, as we continue to support them with their businesses and our offering.”