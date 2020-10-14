FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

The Right Mortgage appoints national account manager

Rozi Jones
|
14th October 2020
"We’re very excited to have Michael join our team, with his extensive industry experience, as we continue to grow our network throughout 2020."

The Right Mortgage has appointed Michael O’Brien as a national account manager.

Michael will join The Right Mortgage and Protection Network and The Right DA Club, working closely with the network and its directly authorised proposition to further promote their services, products and lenders to existing DA firms as well as aspiring ARs and brokers.

Michael has a background in recruitment, business growth and development.

Michael O’Brien said: “In this brand new chapter of my career, I’m excited to be joining The Right Mortgage and their aspirational team to further the fantastic work of their network and look forward to talking to their existing members, and any prospective members looking to join.”

Martin Wilson, CEO at The Right Mortgage, added: “We’re very excited to have Michael join our team, with his extensive industry experience, as we continue to grow our network throughout 2020.”

