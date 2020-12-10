The Tipton appoints BDM for the Home Counties

"I’m delighted to be joining the Tipton which has a great reputation for niche lending particularly later life and first-time buyers through its Family Assist. "

The Tipton has appointed Joanna Hampson as business development manager for the Home Counties.

Joanna joins from specialist mortgage lender Pepper Money UK. Before that Joanna spent over two years with Countrywide Mortgages where she helped customers source mortgage and protection products.

Joanna Hamspon said: “I’m delighted to be joining the Tipton which has a great reputation for niche lending particularly later life and first-time buyers through its Family Assist. It’s also great to be joining an experienced team who are committed to the broker market and I’m really looking forward to supporting brokers across the Home Counties and surrounding areas.”

Richard Groom, head of mortgage sales at the Tipton, added: “Joanna is another great addition to our business development team who brings experience of both direct lending and the broker market. Her appointment once again reinforces our commitment to actively invest in growing our business.”