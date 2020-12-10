FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

The Tipton appoints BDM for the Home Counties

Rozi Jones
|
10th December 2020
Joanna Hampson Tipton
"I’m delighted to be joining the Tipton which has a great reputation for niche lending particularly later life and first-time buyers through its Family Assist. "

The Tipton has appointed Joanna Hampson as business development manager for the Home Counties.

Joanna joins from specialist mortgage lender Pepper Money UK. Before that Joanna spent over two years with Countrywide Mortgages where she helped customers source mortgage and protection products.

Joanna Hamspon said: “I’m delighted to be joining the Tipton which has a great reputation for niche lending particularly later life and first-time buyers through its Family Assist. It’s also great to be joining an experienced team who are committed to the broker market and I’m really looking forward to supporting brokers across the Home Counties and surrounding areas.”

Richard Groom, head of mortgage sales at the Tipton, added: “Joanna is another great addition to our business development team who brings experience of both direct lending and the broker market. Her appointment once again reinforces our commitment to actively invest in growing our business.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.