The Vernon expands holiday let range

"They’re looking to purchase property in coastal locations, big cities and other tourist hotspots to take advantage of the growing demand for staycations."

Vernon Building Society is launching two new holiday let mortgages in response to growing demand.

The Society says it has seen increased enquiries from holiday home owners looking to remortgage or expand their portfolio.

The lender will now offer separate mortgages for individual landlords and limited company landlords.

For individuals, a three-year discounted rate holiday let mortgage is available at 2.9% up to 75% LTV.

A limited company two-year discounted rate holiday let mortgage starts at 3.05% up to 75% LTV.

Both mortgages come with a £999 fee and are available from £100,000 to £1m (providing the property is worth at least £300,000).

Tom Gurrie, intermediary sales manager at the Vernon, said: “Holiday lets were already a growing sector for us but, in recent months, we’ve seen a great deal of interest from landlords.

“They’re looking to purchase property in coastal locations, big cities and other tourist hotspots to take advantage of the growing demand for staycations.

“At Vernon we provide mortgages to all landlords – portfolio, non-portfolio, limited company and individual, and our new holiday range reflects this. Our personal and flexible approach to underwriting means we’re able to help more of our clients.”