The West Brom cuts rates by up to 0.45%

"We are pleased to be able to offer this latest range of competitive products, which includes interest-only and a range of incentives and options"

The West Brom has expanded its product range and reduced rates on a number of its lower LTV products by up to 45 basis points.

The revised range, which is available up to 90% LTV, includes a number of new purchase and remortgage deals, and rate reductions on its interest-only products. Cashback of up to £1,000 has also been added to certain product options.

Highlights of the new range include a two-year fixed rate at 1.89% and a five-year fixed rate at 2.14%, both available up to 75% LTV with no completion fee.

A two-year fixed rate remortgage product is available at 1.89% up to 80% LTV with fees assisted legal costs and a £999 completion fee.

Richard Scott, the West Brom’s head of intermediaries, said: “We are pleased to be able to offer this latest range of competitive products, which includes interest-only and a range of incentives and options, including a free valuation, cashback and ERC free discount variable rates up to 90% LTV, to support our intermediary partners find the best deals for their clients.”