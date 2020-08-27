FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

The West Brom increases maximum LTV to 85%

The lender has also launched a new range of interest-only purchase products and a revised Help to Buy offering.

Rozi Jones
27th August 2020
"We continue to monitor applications daily to ensure we can deliver the high levels of service that our intermediary partners expect from us."

The West Brom has reintroduced products up to 85% LTV for residential purchase and remortgage.

A total of 10 new deals are available from today, including a new range of interest-only purchase products and a revised Help to Buy offering.

Highlights include two-year discounted variable rates from 1.69% up to 80% LTV and 2.34% up to 85% LTV, both with a £999 fee.

A two year Help to Buy purchase product is availabe from 1.99% at 75% LTV with £500 cashback.

All products include free valuations.

Richard Scott, the West Brom’s head of intermediaries, said: “We are pleased to be able to offer this latest range of competitive products and choice, to support our intermediary partners find the best deals for their clients. We continue to monitor applications daily to ensure we can deliver the high levels of service that our intermediary partners expect from us.”

 

