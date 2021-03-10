FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

The West Brom relaunches 90% LTV products

Rozi Jones
|
10th March 2021
West Bromwich Building Society
"The new range is our first step back into the fixed rate 90% LTV market and adds to the choice available to homebuyers"

The West Brom has re-introduced a range of 90% LTV fixed rate options on residential purchases.

Available from today, the refreshed products include a number of new purchase and remortgage deals, with cashback of up to £1,000 added to certain product options.

Highlights include a five-year fixed rate which is available at 3.64%, with no completion fee and £500 cashback.

The Society has also revised rates on its 85% LTV products and extended end dates in its Help to Buy product range to June.

At 85% LTV, a five-year fixed rate purchase product is now available at 3.14% with no completion fee and £1000 cashback, and a five-year remortgage product has been reduced to 2.79% with a £999 completion fee and £500 cashback.

Richard Scott, the West Brom’s head of intermediaries, said: “Like many lenders, we have been monitoring the market closely to ensure that we re-enter the 90% LTV market at the appropriate time, whilst maintaining our high service standards. The new range is our first step back into the fixed rate 90% LTV market and adds to the choice available to homebuyers whilst offering one of the lowest rates currently available in the market.”

 

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.