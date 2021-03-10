The West Brom relaunches 90% LTV products

"The new range is our first step back into the fixed rate 90% LTV market and adds to the choice available to homebuyers"

The West Brom has re-introduced a range of 90% LTV fixed rate options on residential purchases.

Available from today, the refreshed products include a number of new purchase and remortgage deals, with cashback of up to £1,000 added to certain product options.

Highlights include a five-year fixed rate which is available at 3.64%, with no completion fee and £500 cashback.

The Society has also revised rates on its 85% LTV products and extended end dates in its Help to Buy product range to June.

At 85% LTV, a five-year fixed rate purchase product is now available at 3.14% with no completion fee and £1000 cashback, and a five-year remortgage product has been reduced to 2.79% with a £999 completion fee and £500 cashback.

Richard Scott, the West Brom’s head of intermediaries, said: “Like many lenders, we have been monitoring the market closely to ensure that we re-enter the 90% LTV market at the appropriate time, whilst maintaining our high service standards. The new range is our first step back into the fixed rate 90% LTV market and adds to the choice available to homebuyers whilst offering one of the lowest rates currently available in the market.”