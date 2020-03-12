Three new lenders join MBT Affordability

"These building societies all offer brokers different options for their clients, with particular expertise in lending to the self-employed and contractors"

Mortgage Broker Tools has added three new lenders to MBT Affordability.

Saffron Building Society, Monmouthshire Building Society and Tipton & Coseley Building Society have all been added to MBT Affordability, taking the total number of lender calculations accessed through the platform to 35.

Mortgage Broker Tools has confirmed that more new lenders are lined up to be added in the coming weeks, as well as integrations with providers of mortgage software and the development of new mortgage research tools.

Lewis Lenssen, managing director at Mortgage Broker Tools, said: “We are really pleased to add Saffron, Monmouth and Tipton to MBT Affordability. These building societies all offer brokers different options for their clients, with particular expertise in lending to the self-employed and contractors, which can prove to be some of the most complex types of affordability calculations.

“The addition of these new lenders only adds to the incredible value that MBT Affordability can offer brokers, providing a single, well designed, calculator that automatically and intelligently completes individual calculators for 35 lenders, with unlimited access for just £9.99 per user per month.”