Three quarters of buy-to-let landlords prefer to use a broker

"Brokers are seen as a key link between lenders and investors – with the added benefit of removing frustrations for landlords."

Nearly three-quarters (73%) of portfolio buy-to-let landlords prefer to access finance through a broker rather than going direct to a lender, according to new research from Hodge.

71% of larger investors (with portfolios of between £2m – £50m) specified that a broker had saved them money by getting them a good deal.

40% of buy-to-let landlords said they use a broker as they found researching a suitable mortgage product themselves a frustrating task, with annoyances including interest rates (35%), lack of clarity over charges (35%), and loan underwriting (31%).

Mike Clifford, head of commercial propositions at Hodge, said: “Our research shows borrowers clearly value the support of a broker to find them the best deal and trust them to find a lender that suits their needs. With so many borrowers putting their trust in brokers to find them a loan that suits them, brokers are seen as a key link between lenders and investors – with the added benefit of removing frustrations for landlords.

“The residential market is still very buoyant and many buy-to-let landlords are on the look-out for new properties to add to their portfolio. When it comes to lenders they want flexibility, speed and efficiency, something we strive to achieve here at Hodge.”