Tipton and Coseley appoints new sales director

"As we ease out of lockdown, and the economy starts to recover, intermediaries will undoubtedly be looking to lenders for more flexible lending solutions."

Tipton and Coseley Building Society has appointed Jason Newsway as its new director of sales and marketing.

Jason joins from Hodge Bank where he was national account manager, having previously held head of intermediary roles at Principality Building Society and Sainsbury’s Bank.

At the Tipton he will be responsible for sales, marketing, product development and customer retention.

Chief executive, Richard Newton, commented: "Jason brings extensive experience of the intermediary market and is an excellent addition to our team, I’m looking forward to seeing how he developments our mortgage offering in support of our growth plans for the Society."

Jason said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be joining Richard and the team at the Tipton. Over the past couple of years they have created a real gem of a mortgage proposition, working hard to evolve their lending criteria and product offering, and today offer lending solutions to the intermediary mortgage market for customers at all stages of life.

"As we ease out of lockdown, and the economy starts to recover, intermediaries will undoubtedly be looking to lenders for more flexible lending solutions. I strongly believe that as a regional building society the Tipton is ideally placed to offer solutions the market will be looking for.

"It is now my job to further raise the profile of the Society by building upon the solid foundations they have in place and working closely with intermediaries to understand how we can continue to evolve and meet their lending needs.”