Tipton & Coseley enhances 95% LTV affordability criteria

Tipton & Coseley Building Society has announced changes to the affordability criteria for its 95% LTV products, making it easier for joint and individual borrowers to secure a mortgage.

The Tipton will now accept applications on both its 95% LTV discount rate purchase and fixed rate mortgage products based on income multiples of 4.49. This latest criteria change increases the income multiples for both joint and individual borrowers.

The 95% discount rate purchase product is provided at an initial rate of 3.64%. Both products have a minimum loan size of £150,000 and maximum loan size of £300,000 and come with an arrangement fee of £999.

Jason Newsway, sales and marketing director at the Tipton, said: “These latest criteria changes are designed to help provide more options and flexibility for high loan to value borrowers. The Tipton remains committed to supporting borrowers at all stages of their life and this latest affordability change is designed to help those seeking a 95% LTV mortgage.”