FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Tipton & Coseley retains 100% LTV product

Rozi Jones
|
16th June 2020
richard groom tipton
"The lockdown has exacerbated the problem as many lenders have withdrawn their higher LTV products from the market."

Tipton & Coseley Building Society has confirmed that it will continue to offer its 100% LTV Family Assist product, including for new build homes.

The announcement comes as a number of lenders withdraw products at 90% LTV and above, including Accord Mortgages, Virgin Money, Furness Building Society and Ipswich Building Society.

Coventry and Monmouthshire building societies have since relaunched a number of 90% LTV products.

The Tipton Family Assist mortgage enables first-time buyers to borrow up to 100% of the purchase price or the property value. It is specifically designed for borrowers whose family are in a position to help by means of offering the Society additional security. This could be in the form of a collateral charge of 20%, being secured against a family members' property, or by putting 20% of the amount which is borrowed into the Tipton’s Family Assist savings account.

Richard Groom, head of sales at the Tipton, said: “This is a tough time, especially for first-time buyers who already find it hard to get onto the property ladder. The lockdown has exacerbated the problem as many lenders have withdrawn their higher LTV products from the market.

"At the Tipton we are fully committed to first-time buyers including those who want to buy a new home and intend to keep our 100% LTV Family Assist product in place.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.