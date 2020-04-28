FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Tipton & Coseley to lend to furloughed and key workers

The Society will also accept bonus and overtime payments for key workers.

Rozi Jones
|
28th April 2020
richard groom tipton
"Despite the current lockdown, the Tipton is still actively helping key workers, the self-employed and people who have been furloughed to obtain a mortgage."

Tipton & Coseley Building Society has announced a series of changes to its income criteria to help borrowers with different employment circumstances to secure a mortgage during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

The Society will consider applications from furloughed staff as long as income can be re-validated prior to completion.

The Tipton will also consider applications from zero hour contracted 'key workers' and will also accept bonus and overtime payments for key workers, based on their last 12 months average earnings.

Self-employed applicants need to demonstrate three months income feed along with their SA302s and their mortgage offers will also be subject to re-validation prior to completion.

The Tipton is now utilising desktop valuations on all house purchases, remortgages and buy-to-let mortgages up to 70% LTV.

Richard Groom, head of sales at the Tipton, said: “Despite the current lockdown, the Tipton is still actively helping key workers, the self-employed and people who have been furloughed to obtain a mortgage.

"We therefore hope these latest income criteria changes and introduction of desktop valuations will help brokers and their customers through this challenging period.”

