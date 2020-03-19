FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

TMA adds Gatehouse Bank to panel

Rozi Jones
|
19th March 2020
Lisa Martin TMA
"We are confident that with today’s partnership, more of our members will be able to support both their residential and landlord customers"

TMA has added Gatehouse Bank to its lender panel, offering members access to the lender's range of buy-to let products and home purchase plans which are available to UK, expat and international residents.

Gatehouse’s buy-to-let range offers fixed rate products for both simple single residential investment finance and more complex cases such as property portfolios, HMOs and multi-unit freehold blocks. Advisers will be able to secure buy-to-let finance for a range of clients including first-time buyers and first-time landlords, limited companies and on and off-shore SPV structures for properties located in England and Wales.

TMA members will also have access to the Bank’s Home Purchase Plan products, providing purchase and refinance options for up to 80% finance to value (FTV) for UK residents and ex-pats and 75% for international applicants. This is available for properties located across England and Wales, including new build properties. Like the buy-to-let proposition, all customers will benefit from no early payment charges. Additionally, Gatehouse’s home purchase range will also be available to customers who are self-employed or contractors.

Lisa Martin, development director at TMA, said: “At TMA, we are committed to providing our advisers with top-quality solutions so that they are well-equipped to help different types of clients, ranging from those with complex income scenarios to property investors based outside of the UK. Our decision to partner with Gatehouse Bank is grounded on exactly that principle. With a limited number of Shariah-compliant banks operating in the UK market we are confident that with today’s partnership, more of our members will be able to support both their residential and landlord customers with the financing solutions they need and, ultimately, bolster their business.”

Roger Evans, director of home finance distribution at Gatehouse Bank, added: “Joining TMA’s panel is a natural extension of our distribution as we look to support more intermediaries with the products relevant to their growing client portfolios. We look forward to working with the Club to provide more brokers with the tools they need in order to do a thorough job for their customers, all the while assisting a growing number of consumers with their housing aspirations.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.