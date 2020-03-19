TMA adds Gatehouse Bank to panel

"We are confident that with today’s partnership, more of our members will be able to support both their residential and landlord customers"

TMA has added Gatehouse Bank to its lender panel, offering members access to the lender's range of buy-to let products and home purchase plans which are available to UK, expat and international residents.

Gatehouse’s buy-to-let range offers fixed rate products for both simple single residential investment finance and more complex cases such as property portfolios, HMOs and multi-unit freehold blocks. Advisers will be able to secure buy-to-let finance for a range of clients including first-time buyers and first-time landlords, limited companies and on and off-shore SPV structures for properties located in England and Wales.

TMA members will also have access to the Bank’s Home Purchase Plan products, providing purchase and refinance options for up to 80% finance to value (FTV) for UK residents and ex-pats and 75% for international applicants. This is available for properties located across England and Wales, including new build properties. Like the buy-to-let proposition, all customers will benefit from no early payment charges. Additionally, Gatehouse’s home purchase range will also be available to customers who are self-employed or contractors.

Lisa Martin, development director at TMA, said: “At TMA, we are committed to providing our advisers with top-quality solutions so that they are well-equipped to help different types of clients, ranging from those with complex income scenarios to property investors based outside of the UK. Our decision to partner with Gatehouse Bank is grounded on exactly that principle. With a limited number of Shariah-compliant banks operating in the UK market we are confident that with today’s partnership, more of our members will be able to support both their residential and landlord customers with the financing solutions they need and, ultimately, bolster their business.”

Roger Evans, director of home finance distribution at Gatehouse Bank, added: “Joining TMA’s panel is a natural extension of our distribution as we look to support more intermediaries with the products relevant to their growing client portfolios. We look forward to working with the Club to provide more brokers with the tools they need in order to do a thorough job for their customers, all the while assisting a growing number of consumers with their housing aspirations.”