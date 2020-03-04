TMA adds Ipswich BS to lender panel

"Today’s partnership with Ipswich will ensure that our advisers have access to a wider range of specialist solutions to support their complex clients"

TMA has added Ipswich Building Society to its lender panel.

TMA members will have immediate access to Ipswich’s range of mortgage products which includes solutions for expats, buy-to-let and holiday let investors and those in self-build and shared ownership properties.

Lisa Martin, development director at TMA, said: “As customer needs and lifestyles become more complex, it is vital that the market is ready to serve these borrowers with the relevant financing. Today’s partnership with Ipswich will ensure that our advisers have access to a wider range of specialist solutions to support their complex clients with the lending they need throughout their lifetime. Ipswich’s common-sense approach to lending will be welcomed greatly by our members, and we hope to see more brokers writing those all-important specialist cases with the added support that comes with today’s partnership.”

Kate Ley, head of mortgage sales at Ipswich BS, added: “Joining TMA’s panel is a welcome step as we look to widen our outreach to the adviser community. As the Club’s adviser headcount continues to grow, we hope to support more brokers with the lending solutions their complex customers are looking for. Equipping brokers with the right tools they need in order to succeed has always been at the heart of what we do – something which aligns with TMA’s ethos perfectly.”