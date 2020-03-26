FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

TMA adds LendInvest to panel

TMA members will have immediate access to LendInvest’s range of buy-to-let solutions.

Rozi Jones
|
26th March 2020
Matt Tooth Lendinvest
"Today’s partnership reaffirms our goal of broadening our distribution to brokers in the buy-to-let space"

TMA has added buy-to-let specialist LendInvest to its lender panel.

TMA members will have immediate access to LendInvest’s range of buy-to-let solutions for a selection of properties including new builds, HMOs, multi-unit freehold blocks, high-rise flats up to 10 storeys, and ex-local authority flats.

LendInvest also offers flexible underwriting for portfolio landlords and no limits on portfolio sizes. In addition, the Club’s advisers will have access to LendInvest’s support services, providing unlimited access to underwriters, the lender’s Open Banking technology and its broker portal.

Lisa Martin, development director at TMA, said: “Welcoming LendInvest to our expanding buy-to-let panel reiterates TMA’s ongoing commitment to championing landlords and the service they provide to the property market. As such, we are thrilled to bring LendInvest on board to ensure that more of our intermediary firms can support their landlord clients with the best lending solutions.

"With the choice and flexibility that comes with LendInvest’s range of products, more of our advisers will be able to reap the benefits that the buy-to-let market brings for them and ultimately, bolster their business.”

Matthew Tooth, chief commercial officer at LendInvest, added: “We are delighted to partner with TMA to support the Club’s growing community of intermediaries with their work in the buy-to-let space. TMA’s commitment to providing more advisers with a range of buy-to-let solutions and support services matches our own, making the decision to join forces with the Club a natural next step for us.

"Today’s partnership reaffirms our goal of broadening our distribution to brokers in the buy-to-let space, and we look forward to working with TMA to further solidify our growth plans.”

