TMA and Primis launch exclusive with Leeds BS

TMA Club and Primis Mortgage Network have launched an exclusive two-year fixed rate mortgage product with Leeds Building Society.

TMA and Primis advisers will have access to a two-year fixed rate at 1.54% up to 80% LTV, followed by an SVR of 1.25% until 30th June 2025, discounted from 4.44%.

The product comes with a £999 product fee, free valuation and fees assisted legals for remortgages.

Lisa Martin, development director at TMA, said: “At TMA we look for lenders who take a forward-thinking approach to lending and Leeds Building Society does just that. This exclusive deal means we can reward a growing number of intermediaries with a market-leading lending solution to enhance their proposition and grow their client portfolios. This product is testament to TMA’s continued commitment to providing our advisers with products that are the best of their kind- and I’m sure this new addition will be met with great interest by our advisers.”

Vikki Jefferies, proposition director at Primis, commented: “Our top priority at Primis is supporting and investing in our brokers to champion the services they provide to their customers. By offering an exclusive product through Leeds Building Society, we are able to give our advisers access to more top-quality lending solutions to cater for their diverse client bases. This latest deal is just one of many we hope to offer our advisers this year as we continue to grow and enhance our proposition.”

Martese Carton, head of intermediary distribution at Leeds Building Society, added: “We are delighted to be working with TMA and Primis to provide their advisers with access to this exclusive product. We are always looking for ways to drive the market forward with innovative products to give brokers and their clients more affordable lending solutions. We look forward to working directly with the TMA and Primis to support more advisers and their customers with their lending searches.”