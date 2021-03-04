TMA Club partners with West One Loans

"We are very excited to announce our partnership with TMA and look forward to working together to support their brokers."

TMA Club has partnered with specialist lender, West One Loans.

TMA members now have access to West One’s range of specialist buy-to-let solutions, available those with a damaged credit score and experienced property developers looking to fund residential schemes.

West One's product rates start from 4.04% up to 80% LTV on its standard buy-to-let range.

Lisa Martin, development director at TMA, commented: “Welcoming West One to TMA’s expanding buy-to-let panel reiterates our ongoing commitment to providing landlords with the best proposition and highest level of support. Now, advisers will be better equipped to offer landlord clients a more extensive range of tailored lending solutions to meet their specific needs, and ultimately, bolster their business. With West One’s 15 plus years of experience in specialist finance markets, we are confident that today’s partnership will be invaluable to our advisers and we look forward to seeing the outcomes our members achieve for their landlord clients over the coming months.”

Andrew Ferguson, managing director at West One Loans, added: "We are very excited to announce our partnership with TMA and look forward to working together to support their brokers. This new partnership will provide access to our range of buy-to-let products including up to 80% LTV starting at 4.04% on our standard range, as well as our specialist HMO/MUB range, with rates now starting from 3.54%. Brokers will also benefit from the high service standards and quality individual underwriting that we offer at West One, where we are continuing our strong growth ambition for 2021 with this partnership."