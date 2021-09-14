TMG Club adds MPowered Mortgages to panel

"We are delighted to join with TMG today and continue to build a strong relationship with their club members."

The Money Group's mortgage club, TMG Club, has added MPowered Mortgages to its panel of lenders.

The Club, which launched five months ago, has 40 lenders on its panel with more to be added by the end of Q4.

MPowered Mortgages is a new buy-to-let lender offering mortgages through its MPowered platform, which uses artificial intelligence and automated document extraction to speed up the application process for advisers.

Martin Stewart, CEO of The Money Group, said: “It is always refreshing to see new lenders and lending initiatives come to the market. As a proactive mortgage club which supports a very proactive parent business it is essential for us to be able to partner with not only the established lenders but also the new, fresh thinking and contrarian thinkers and MPowered Mortgages certainly fit that bill. We look forward to rolling out their proposition to the wider group in the weeks ahead.”

Emma Hollingworth, sales and distribution director at MPowered, added: “We are delighted to join with TMG today and continue to build a strong relationship with their club members. TMG shares our vision of delivering certainty for advisers and their customers and making the customer experience the best it can possibly be. It is clear a partnership with such a forward-looking and customer-centric mortgage club as TMG will help us to bring about positive change to advisers.”