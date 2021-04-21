TMG Club launches to brokers

"The innovation of ‘Place My Case' will be the essence of what the club will be about - lenders and brokers working together in harmony and ironing out those cases with creases."

The Money Group has announced the official launch of its mortgage club, TMG Club.

The initial phase will be a soft launch with two further stages planned later in the year to open up distribution, whilst also including other areas such as bridging and commercial finance.

The Club will have a number of feature including the ‘Place My Case' function, which allows club members to provide details of difficult to place cases directly on to the platform for all lending partners to review.

Paul Lewis, MD of TMG Club, said: “It is great to finally get to the stage where we formally launch the club. I want to take this opportunity to thank all our founding partners who have backed us and who have seen the positive of what we are looking to deliver. We hope to reward the commitment from the lenders by delivering a mortgage club that will be collaborative and proactive. This should see increased levels of business for both sides of the equation which only goes to serve the most important person in all this – the client.

"The innovation of ‘Place My Case' will be the essence of what the club will be about - lenders and brokers working together in harmony and ironing out those cases with creases. We truly want our club to feel like it belongs to both the lender and broker alike, this is why we will always promote it as #yourclub."

Martin Stewart, CEO of The Money Group, commented: “I want to publicly congratulate the team in being able to deliver this project three months ahead of schedule, and also all our lender and broker partners for their input, which ultimate lead to the decision to invest in a platform for not only Place My Case but a forum for all members to be able to communicate and help each other thrive.”