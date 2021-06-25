TML cuts buy-to-let rates and launches new limited edition range

"Landlords and brokers are benefitting from increased competition in the specialist buy-to-let mortgage market."

The Mortgage Lender has reduced rates and fees on its buy-to-let range and introduced new two and five-year limited edition products with completion fees of 1%.

Limited edition products include a two-year fixed rate at 3.50% up to 75% LTV and a five-year fix at 3.39% at 70% LTV. The existing five-year fix has been reduced from 3.56% to 3.46% and completion fees for all of the limited edition products, for individual and limited company applicants, are down from 1.5% to 1%.

TML has also reduced rates on its core buy-to-let range, with a five-year fix down from 3.65% to 3.59% at 70% LTV and from 3.75% to 3.69% at 75% LTV. Two-year fixes are down from 3.39% to 3.35% at 70% LTV and 3.55% to 3.45% at 75% LTV.

Reduced rates are available to the whole of market and have completion fees of 1.5% for individual and limited company applicants and 2% for HMO/MUB applicants.

The Mortgage Lender's sales and product director, Steve Griffiths, said: “Landlords and brokers are benefitting from increased competition in the specialist buy-to-let mortgage market.

“The combination of reduced rates and our limited edition with reduced completion fees makes us stand out from our peers. It also offers greater choice for landlords, whether they are looking to raise capital to increase the number of properties in their portfolio or refinance existing arrangements to better suit their needs.”