Mortgages

TML launches £100m limited edition buy-to-let tranche

Rozi Jones
|
18th May 2021
Steve Griffiths TML
"After the success of our limited edition buy-to-let tranche at the end of last year it's clear brokers are looking for products that stand out from the crowd to meet the needs of their landlord clients."

The Mortgage Lender has launched a limited edition five-year fixed buy to let product with reduced rates starting at 3.56% at 75% LTV.

The £100m tranche, for individual and limited company applicants, is available to the whole of market and also offers a reduced completion fee of 1%, down from 1.5%.

Steve Griffiths, sales director at The Mortgage Lender. said: “After the success of our limited edition buy-to-let tranche at the end of last year it’s clear brokers are looking for products that stand out from the crowd to meet the needs of their landlord clients.

“Developed alongside our broker partners, the latest buy-to-let tranche has reduced fees and rates among the most competitive in the market. It is also backed by our reputation for underwriting the more complex cases in the specialist lending sector.”

 

