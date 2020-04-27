TML launches desktop valuations

"It is now more important than ever to ensure they have products that can deliver access to funding so they can manage their portfolios."

The Mortgage Lender has launched desktop valuations for buy-to-let purchase and remortgage cases up to 75% LTV.

The facility will support existing buy-to-let pipeline cases, where possible, and will be available for the majority of new individual, expat and limited company buy-to-let applications.

For properties that are not suitable, including HMOs and multi unit blocks, applications can still be submitted by brokers and cases will be progressed once a physical valuation is possible.

Earlier this month, TML capped its maximum buy-to-let LTV at 75% and increased rates across the range by 0.3%.

The lender suspended residential purchase applications at the end of March in response to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Steve Griffiths, sales director at The Mortgage Lender, said: “Landlords’ business hasn’t stopped because of the current crisis. It is now more important than ever to ensure they have products that can deliver access to funding so they can manage their portfolios.

“With the new purchase market effectively on hold, facilitating pipeline purchases and remortgages are key to ensuring brokers can continue to support their clients and in turn provide them with much needed cash flow during this challenging period. We will continue to support our intermediary partners by combining our real life criteria with the latest technology solutions.”