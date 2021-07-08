TML launches limited edition buy-to-let products

"Our new £250m tranche offers top quartile specialist lending rates combined with specialist criteria for customer and property profile"

The Mortgage Lender has released a £250m tranche of limited edition buy-to-let products with rate reductions of 0.15%.

A two-year fixed rate at 75% LTV has an initial rate of 3.35% and a five-year fix starts at 3.31%. At 70% LTV, a five-year fixed rate is available at 3.24%.

Limited edition products are available to the whole of market for individual, limited company and LLP applicants for purchase and remortgage. They also offer a completion fee of 1%, standard valuation fees and a £150 application fee.

Steve Griffiths, sales and product director at TML, said: “The housing market is still strong despite the tapering off of the stamp duty holiday and landlords remain keen to refinance their portfolios and upgrade existing properties or add new ones.

“Our new £250m tranche offers top quartile specialist lending rates combined with specialist criteria for customer and property profile, and the ability for brokers to deal directly with their underwriter through the application process.”