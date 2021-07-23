TML launches new 80% LTV buy-to-let range

"This is one of a number of enhancements we’ve made to our buy-to-let range in recent weeks as we evolve to meet market demand"

The Mortgage Lender has launched new 80% LTV products and reduced its minimum loan value to £25,001 across most of its buy-to-let range.

Fifteen new 80% LTV products with different rate and fee combinations have been added to the buy-to-let range, with a two-year fixed rate starting from 4.35% with a 1.5% fee and a five-year fixed rate from 4.44% with a 2% fee.

The products are available to the whole of market for individual, limited company and LLP applicants for purchase and remortgage.

Earlier this month, TML unveiled a £250m tranche of two and five-year fixed rate buy-to-let limited edition products with rate reductions of 0.15%.

Steve Griffiths, sales and product director at The Mortgage Lender, said: “This is one of a number of enhancements we’ve made to our buy-to-let range in recent weeks as we evolve to meet market demand and demonstrate our commitment to real life lending.

“We’ve made these changes with portfolio landlords very much in mind as smaller deposits enable them to grow more quickly by allowing them to distribute their funds across more properties.”