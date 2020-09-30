TML promotes Angell to national account manager

"He will be listening to what our partners need and using that to help us shape our products and service so we can respond to our partners and their clients’ needs in a timely way."

The Mortgage Lender has promoted Richard Angell to national account manager for specialist distributors.

ichard joined The Mortgage Lender from Pepper Money in 2018 as a business development manager for the South West and South Wales.

In his new role, he will be responsible for developing the business relationship between The Mortgage Lender and specialist distributors including Dynamo, 3mc and TFC.

Richard said: “I’m delighted to have been promoted into the role of national account manager for specialist distributors.

“And, even in these unprecedented times, I’m keeping in regular touch with our partners on the phone and via video chat as we all adapt to a new way of working.”

David Eaves, head of sales at The Mortgage Lender, commented: “Richard is exactly the right person for this role. His enthusiasm and ability to build strategic relationships with our partners has already been proven.

“In his new role he will be listening to what our partners need and using that to help us shape our products and service so we can respond to our partners and their clients’ needs in a timely way.

“As we emerge from the current crisis our real life approach to lending is going to be more important than ever for brokers and borrowers as people and the economy recover from the financial shock of coronavirus.”