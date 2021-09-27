TML removes LTVs for buy-to-let portfolios

"The latest changes to our buy-to-let range respond to a vibrant and competitive market where landlords are keen to add to their portfolios"

The Mortgage Lender has removed LTV restrictions on aggregate lending up to £5m and increased its maximum loan amount for multi-unit blocks (MUB) and new build.

The lender has removed LTV restrictions on aggregate lending with a maximum loan amount of £5m across the portfolio and increased the exposure limits on blocks of flats, where it will now consider lending on all units in a block of four compared to its previous limit of two.

Additionally, it will now lend up to £3m for an MUB property and £2m for a new build property at 70% LTV.

The criteria improvements follow a re-price of its buy-to-let range earlier this month where it cut the cost of its five-year limited edition products and extended the range by adding HMO and MUB to its limited edition proposition.

Steve Griffiths, sales and product director at The Mortgage Lender, said: “The latest changes to our buy-to-let range respond to a vibrant and competitive market where landlords are keen to add to their portfolios and diversify into property types and locations where they see an opportunity.

“By increasing our maximum loans and taking a portfolio view on risk we are able to provide lending options to support brokers and their landlords as they grow their businesses.”