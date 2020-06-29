TML resumes physical valuations in Scotland and Wales

"This latest easing of restrictions means landlords are now able to execute their plans across the UK "

From today, The Mortgage Lender is able to offer physical valuations on buy-to-let applications for properties in Scotland and Wales after Covid-19 restrictions were relaxed by the devolved Governments.

Physical valuations are available for individuals or limited companies looking to purchase or remortgage across its buy-to-let product range, including new builds, HMOs and MUBs.

Rates start at 3.13% for a two year fixed at 70% LTV with products available up to 75% LTV for purchase and remortgage.

Steve Griffiths, sales director at The Mortgage Lender, said: “There is significant pent up demand from landlords whose plans were put on hold when we went into lockdown.

“This latest easing of restrictions means landlords are now able to execute their plans across the UK and coincide with increased availability of competitive products, like our own, that are designed to support a returning confidence to the housing market and give brokers and their customers greater choice.”