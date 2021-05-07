TMW cuts limited company rates by up to 0.35%

"The limited company part of the market continues to grow as more and more landlords choose to build their portfolios through limited companies."

The Mortgage Works (TMW), the buy-to-let lender of Nationwide Building Society, has reduced rates across its limited company range by up to 0.35%.

Two-year fixed rates up to 75% LTV now start from 2.94% with a £1,995 fee and 2.99% with a £995 fee.

Five-year fixed rates have reduced to 3.34% with a £1,995 fee and 3.39% with a £995 fee.

All products are available for purchase and remortgage and come with free valuation.

In addition, TMW is also reducing the rate on its two-year fixed rate buy-to-let remortgage product (up to 65% LTV) by 0.20% to 1.39% with a £1,995 fee. This comes with both free valuation and free legals.

Daniel Clinton, head of The Mortgage Works, said: “The limited company part of the market continues to grow as more and more landlords choose to build their portfolios through limited companies. These latest changes will improve our competitive position and showcase our continued commitment and support to limited company landlords.”