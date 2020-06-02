TMW launches 1.00% buy-to-let rate

"The Society has introduced a new one-year fixed mortgage with its lowest ever rate, to support these landlords."

The Mortgage Works (TMW), the specialist buy-to let-arm of Nationwide Building Society, is launching a new one-year fixed rate buy-to-let product.

From tomorrow, existing landlords looking to transfer to a new product can opt for the new one-year fixed rate mortgage, which is available at 1.00% up to 65% LTV with a 2% product fee.

The new product marks the lowest fixed rate ever offered by TMW.

Henry Jordan, Nationwide’s director of mortgages, said: “The impact of Covid-19 has led to uncertainty in the property market and some landlords are looking to manage their cashflow as they navigate the coming months.

"Some may be reluctant to lock into a long term mortgage deal, so the Society has introduced a new one-year fixed mortgage with its lowest ever rate, to support these landlords.”