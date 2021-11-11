FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

TMW relaunches HMO mortgage range

Rozi Jones
|
11th November 2021
Nationwide, bank
"At the start of the pandemic we paused HMO lending as the market faced into increased uncertainty, especially with this type of property being largely occupied by students."

The Mortgage Works (TMW), the buy-to-let arm of Nationwide, has relaunched its range of HMO mortgages.

Two-year fixed rates start from 2.29% and five-year rates from 2.99%, both available up to 75% LTV with a 2% fee.

The new HMO mortgages are available for purchase, remortgage or further advance with other rate/fee combinations also available.

Daniel Clinton, head of lending at The Mortgage Works, said: “At the start of the pandemic we paused HMO lending as the market faced into increased uncertainty, especially with this type of property being largely occupied by students.

"We have continually reviewed the market and with normality in the sector returning as students return to face-to-face learning, we are now reintroducing our HMO product range. We have long supported the HMO market and our new range of products responds to a key need within the buy-to-let sector.”

 

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.