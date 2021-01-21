FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Together increases digital valuations to help borrowers beat stamp duty deadline

Rozi Jones
|
21st January 2021
calendar time clock timer sand
"We have brought in these rule changes to streamline the process at a time when hundreds of thousands of home buyers are looking to complete transactions ahead of the stamp duty holiday deadline"

Together has updated its criteria to allow more automatic property valuations in a move designed to reduce costs and speed up mortgage applications.

The specialist lender estimates that the rule changes will mean more than half of its new cases can now be funded by using the HomeTrack digital platform – removing the need for physical property valuations.

Together says the decision will make it easier for applications to progress, particularly during lockdown, and could benefit customers looking to take advantage of the stamp duty holiday before the Government scheme ends in March.

The enhanced AVM rules apply across all Together’s personal finance products, with a maximum LTV of 70% (65% for regulated bridging applications), a maximum loan size of £250,000, and with a confidence level of 5+.

Previously, Together allowed digital valuations for its mortgages on properties worth up to £500,000. The lender will now accept automatic valuations for regulated bridging as well as first charge loans, with no maximum property value. The maximum property value for second charge loans has been increased to £750,000.

For home purchases, Together will accept the minimum Hometrack valuation or purchase price, or the council valuation for right to buy properties, while physical valuations will still be needed on shared ownership properties, those of non-standard construction and new-builds.

Sundeep Patel, Together’s head of intermediary sales, said: “We estimate that changes to our rules mean we will be able to use Hometrack’s AVM (automated valuation model) in more than 50% of personal finance applications, up from about a third of cases in 2019.

“It’s an incredibly useful tool, particularly under the current Covid-related lockdown restrictions, and could reduce costs for intermediaries submitting cases to us, while speeding up the application process by removing the time it takes for physical valuations of properties.

“We have brought in these rule changes to streamline the process at a time when hundreds of thousands of home buyers are looking to complete transactions ahead of the stamp duty holiday deadline at the end of March.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.