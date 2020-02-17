TrackerHub enhances dashboards ahead of B2B launch

TrackerHub has announced that, after a BETA testing phase, its business-to-business offering is set to launch within the next two weeks alongside new dashboard upgrades.

TrackerHub launched in 2019 and helps brokers and introducers track and manage the commission received through referrals.

Its new B2B offering allows advisers to easily invite other third-party associates - including solicitors, surveyors, equity release and protection specialists - to the TrackerHub platform.

This allows all parties to monitor exactly how cases are progressing, from initial referral to completion, and share information such as conveyancing referrals, surveys, and key mortgage data.

Remuneration from third parties can also be tracked withing the B2B dashboard, allowing for electronic invoices and greater compliance.

Alongside the B2B launch, the dashboard upgrades will offer integrated status updates, new built-in feedback buttons, appointment booking and reminder icons, and interactive product counters which update automatically depending on search results.