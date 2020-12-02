TSB expands 85-90% LTV range

"With the continued challenging environment, we’re pleased to be re-introducing more high LTV products for our customers."

TSB is introducing new 85-90% LTV products with £500 cashback to its first-time buyer and home mover ranges.

A two-year fixed rate is available at 3.69% with a £995 fee or 3.84% fee-free. A five-year fixed rate starts at 3.94% with no fee.

These new products follow the launch of TSB’s new mortgage products specifically aimed at helping first-time buyers get on the property ladder, which remain on sale.

Nick Smith, head of mortgages at TSB, said: “We know that raising a deposit is often the biggest challenge our customers face when buying a property. With the continued challenging environment, we’re pleased to be re-introducing more high LTV products for our customers.”