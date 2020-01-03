TSB expands BTL and product transfer ranges

TSB has launched new buy-to-let and product transfer mortgages.

New buy-to-let rates include two-year fixed rates at 1.69% up to 60% LTV and 1.94% between 60% and 75% LTV. Five-year fixed rates start from 1.99% up to 60% LTV and 2.24% up to 75% LTV.

New two-year fixed rate product transfer rates are available at 1.39% up to 60% LTV, 1.59% between 60% and 75% LTV, 1.69% between 75% and 80% LTV, 1.74% between 80% and 85% LTV and 1.89% up to 90% LTV.

Five-year fixed rate product transfer rates start at 1.54% up to 60% LTV, 1.74% up to 75% LTV, 1.89% up to 80% LTV, 1.94% up to 85% LTV and 2.29% up to 90% LTV.

Ten-year fixed rate product transfers start at 2.24% between 0-60% LTV and 2.29% between 60% and 75% LTV.

All of the newly launched mortgages come with a £995 product fee.