FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

TSB expands BTL and product transfer ranges

Rozi Jones
|
3rd January 2020
TSB

TSB has launched new buy-to-let and product transfer mortgages.

New buy-to-let rates include two-year fixed rates at 1.69% up to 60% LTV and 1.94% between 60% and 75% LTV. Five-year fixed rates start from 1.99% up to 60% LTV and 2.24% up to 75% LTV.

New two-year fixed rate product transfer rates are available at 1.39% up to 60% LTV, 1.59% between 60% and 75% LTV, 1.69% between 75% and 80% LTV, 1.74% between 80% and 85% LTV and 1.89% up to 90% LTV.

Five-year fixed rate product transfer rates start at 1.54% up to 60% LTV, 1.74% up to 75% LTV, 1.89% up to 80% LTV, 1.94% up to 85% LTV and 2.29% up to 90% LTV.

Ten-year fixed rate product transfers start at 2.24% between 0-60% LTV and 2.29% between 60% and 75% LTV.

All of the newly launched mortgages come with a £995 product fee.

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.