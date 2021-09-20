TSB goes live on Mortgage Brain’s Submissions Brain

"It’s wonderful to welcome TSB onto Submissions Brain following the enormously successful pilot. The feedback we have received from advisers has been incredibly positive."

Mortgage advisers utilising Submissions Brain, Mortgage Brain's application and submission gateway (formerly Lendex) will now be able to request decisions in principle with TSB.

The lender has now gone live on Submissions Brain following a successful pilot phase with Fluent Mortgages.

Submissions Brain enables adviser to carry out a host of tasks with participating mortgage lenders, all through a single login, from requesting DIPs and submitting full applications to tracking the progress of a case. The platform is free and available to all mortgage advisers through a standalone interface.

Submissions Brain was released to the full adviser market earlier this year, following a pilot period. It is integrated with both Sourcing Brain (formerly MortgageBrain Anywhere) and Mortgage Brain’s leading CRM system The Key.

Emily Boyes, national account manager at TSB, commented: “It’s been great partnering with Mortgage Brain and we’re delighted to go live on Submissions Brain following a successful trial. It further expands our commitment to direct connectivity to make life easier for our brokers.”

Neil Wyatt, sales and marketing director at Mortgage Brain, added: “It’s wonderful to welcome TSB onto Submissions Brain following the enormously successful pilot. The feedback we have received from advisers has been incredibly positive. They are already seeing a tangible improvement to their workloads, and with further lenders in the process of coming on board it’s clear that the message is spreading about the difference that Submissions Brain can make. Everyone at Mortgage Brain is determined to keep identifying ways where technology can help streamline and improve the mortgage process, delivering a more satisfying experience for brokers and borrowers alike.”